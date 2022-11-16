HIGH POINT — Jaycees officials hope this weekend’s inaugural Downtown High Point Drink & Dine will enliven the city’s downtown business district while also raising money for the organization’s community service projects and for local nonprofits.

“Our goal is to get people to be out and about downtown, to support our local businesses and to connect with other people in the social district,” said Abigail Lind, president of High Point Jaycees, which is sponsoring the event. “And the proceeds will help the community.”

