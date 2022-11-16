HIGH POINT — Jaycees officials hope this weekend’s inaugural Downtown High Point Drink & Dine will enliven the city’s downtown business district while also raising money for the organization’s community service projects and for local nonprofits.
“Our goal is to get people to be out and about downtown, to support our local businesses and to connect with other people in the social district,” said Abigail Lind, president of High Point Jaycees, which is sponsoring the event. “And the proceeds will help the community.”
The event will be held Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m., with registration taking place from 3 to 5 p.m.
Drink & Dine participants will check in at Stratagon, at 501 W. English Road, where they’ll receive custom bags, cups, lanyards and other swag items.
Attendees will then walk to participating businesses within the social district to sample food and drinks from vendors at the Stock + Grain Assembly food hall as well as several businesses on Church Avenue and N. Main Street.
Because alcohol will be served, participants must be at least 21.
“This event is really about activating walkability in the downtown area,” Lind said. “A lot of people think High Point isn’t very walkable downtown — other than the High Point Market twice a year — but we want people to see that they can be out and about together downtown.”
Drink & Dine proceeds will go toward Jaycees community projects such as Operation Elf, an annual Christmas project in which the organization buys gifts and hosts a cookout for children in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. A portion of the proceeds will also be given to A Special Blend, a coffee shop moving to the area that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased the day of the event at Stratagon. They can also be purchased in advance through the High Point Jaycees website at highpointjaycees.org.
Following the Drink & Dine event, the Jaycees will host an afterparty from 7 to 11 p.m. at Stock + Grain Assembly.
