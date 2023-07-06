HIGH POINT — The city has approved plans for a project described as a Japanese restaurant at a vacant site in the Palladium shopping center.
Building permits for a project called “Ramen Cafe” and “Shinjuku Sushi Station” have been issued for 5835 Samet Drive, where contractors are converting the former J&S Cafeteria building into a new restaurant.
Besides interior renovations to the 10,336-square-foot building on a 1.8-acre parcel, the plans for the site include the addition of a new outdoor seating patio and the removal of an existing drive-thru to be replaced with parking and sidewalk.
The property owner, Mackay Road Investments LLC of Kernersville, could not be reached for additional information about the proposed restaurant.
The company bought the site last year for $1.85 million when J&S Cafeteria closed after 20 years in business, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
