JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Veterans Committee is hosting its annual Fourth of July ceremony at Wrenn-Miller Park across from Jamestown Town Hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The event at the park at Main Street and Guilford Road will include a flag-raising ceremony, a proclamation read by Jamestown Town Councilwoman Rebecca Mann Rayborn and an address from keynote speaker Michelle Bardsley, who is a counselor and coach at Revolution Academy in Summerfield.
