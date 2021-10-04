JAMESTOWN — Voters in Jamestown will determine today who moves on in the mayor’s race to the Nov. 2 general election.
Two candidates advance in the contest for the top elected post for the town tucked between High Point and Greensboro. Two-term Mayor Lynn Montgomery is facing a challenge from Robert Frederick, who sought the office in the past two Jamestown municipal elections, and Michael Young.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The primary is nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
Six voters cast early ballots in the mayoral primary, Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise. Early voting concluded Saturday.
On Tuesday, voters can cast ballots at Jamestown Town Hall at 301 E. Main St. and Haynes-Inman Education Center at 200 Haynes Road. About 100 voters from the Jamestown 2 precinct are being transferred for only this election to the Jamestown 1 precinct at Jamestown Town Hall to cast ballots.
In the general election next month, Jamestown voters also will decide the winners for all four seats on Town Council.
Seven candidates filed for the Jamestown Town Council race, including all incumbents. Councilmembers John Capes, Rebecca Mann Rayborn, Martha Stafford Wolfe and Lawrence Straughn are joined on the ballot by challengers Dave Cohen, Al Stewart and Darren Myers.
