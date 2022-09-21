GUILFORD COUNTY — Welcome back, Jamestown Town Hall, to your role in local democracy.
The Guilford County Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to restore the town hall on Main Street as a polling place for the Nov. 8 general election. A renovation to the town hall had compelled the elections board to find a new Jamestown voting site for the May 17 primary.
The building won’t be used as a site for early voting, which begins Oct 20 and concludes Nov. 5.
But Elections Director Charlie Collicutt told the board that town officials will be at a point by Election Day where the town hall can accommodate voters.
“That was also feedback we received from voters,” Collicutt said.
Jamestown Town Hall has been used for decades as a polling site.
The elections board also received an update on mail-in ballots for the presidential midterm election, which appears to have returned more to the pattern seen before the coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented spike in mailed ballots in 2020.
For the first 15 days of mailed-in ballots as of Tuesday morning, the county had received 90 completed ballots from voters. That compares to 3,718 returned mailed-in ballots for the same period in the 2020 election.
The same situation is playing out statewide. For the first 11 days of mailed-in ballots, the most recent data available for all 100 counties, voters had returned 2,825 ballots. That compares to 51,428 returned for the same period in the 2020 general election, according to figures compiled by Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen.
Prior to the start of the Guilford County Board of Elections meeting, Felita Regina Donnell of Greensboro was sworn in as the newest board member.
The longtime Democratic Party activist succeeds the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, who died July 19 at his home in Greensboro. Spearman, a leader of the NAACP, had served on the board since March 2018.
For Donnell’s swearing-in, about two dozen friends and relatives gathered in the Carolyn Coleman Room of the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro as Donnell took the oath of office.
Donnell was given a warm reception by Democratic and Republican members of the county elections board. Democrats have a 3-2 edge on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.