HIGH POINT — A High Point University pharmacy student from Jamestown won a $10,000 grant to further develop her business startup idea.

Ivana Korankyi, who is on track to receive her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2024, received the award from NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina. It was among 15 grants that NC IDEA announced on Tuesday.

