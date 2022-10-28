HIGH POINT — A High Point University pharmacy student from Jamestown won a $10,000 grant to further develop her business startup idea.
Ivana Korankyi, who is on track to receive her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2024, received the award from NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina. It was among 15 grants that NC IDEA announced on Tuesday.
It is the fourth grant that Korankyi has received since last November to develop Flasky Labware, a specialized tool that collects the medication that researchers and drug companies are usually unable to reach on the interior walls of a round-bottom laboratory flask. She believes Flasky Labware could save researchers and drug companies substantial amounts of money.
Koryankyi also was a runner-up and received $1,000 in November in HPU’s annual Elevator Pitch Competition, won first place and $10,000 in April in HPU’s annual Business Plan Competition, and in June she won $1,500 at the Global Entrepreneurship Initiative in New York City.
