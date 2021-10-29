JAMESTOWN – After a one-year hiatus, the Jamestown Christmas Parade will return to Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.
Entries are being accepted now for the event, a Jamestown tradition since 1990. The last 21 editions have been sponsored by the Jamestown Rotary Club, which is getting a strong response from the community, club spokesman Cliff Paddock said.
“Our entries are on track for another big parade, with a nice mix of bands, floats, marching units and antique cars already signed up,” Paddock said.
Since 2017, the Jamestown Christmas Parade has been co-sponsored by the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA and the Jamestown Business Association. These sponsorships provided bigger and better parades each year. The 2019 parade marched along Main Street for more than an hour with a record number of 97 entries. Sponsors hope to be close to that number again by parade day, Paddock said.
“The parade is a symbol of the joy of the holiday season, and we think it really helps our community get in the Christmas spirit,” Paddock said. “We just want the Jamestown community to come out and have fun on Dec. 5. If our friends and neighbors go home with smiles – and with plenty of candy in their pockets – then it will be a great day.”
A coloring contest for children is a new activity connected with the 2021 Christmas Parade. To enter the contest, find entry forms at jamestownrotaryclub.com or pick up a copy at the Grandover Village Chick-fil-A, 6025 W. Gate City Blvd.
Prizes for this year’s coloring contest include Chick-fil-A gift cards and photos taken with Santa before the start of the event.
The parade begins at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St. Organizations interested in joining the 2021 parade can get entry forms and parade rules from the Jamestown Rotary website at jamestownrotaryclub.com.
Anyone interested in volunteering on parade day can email jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
Winners for Best Float and Best Decorated Car will be selected by judges from the Jamestown Town Council. The awards will be presented in January by the Jamestown Rotary and parade co-sponsors.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
