JAMESTOWN – A familiar face will be leading the government helm in Jamestown.
Town officials announced last week that Matthew Johnson will be promoted to town manager effective Jan. 29.
Johnson currently serves in the assistant manager and planning director roles, roles he has held since 2017. Johnson has been working Jamestown since 2006 excluding a two-year period where he worked in Virginia. He also has previously worked with the city of Greensboro.
Johnson has more than 21 years of local government experience. In Jamestown, he was instrumental in helping the town land a $5 million grant that funded projects like Wrenn Miller Park, a new pedestrian bridge at East Fork Road and a new pedestrian walkway along E. Main Street.
Johnson was picked after the town searched for candidates through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
“After a thorough search, the Town Council feels that Matthew’s experience and nearly 15 years of service to the town of Jamestown have prepared him to lead the Town into the future,” according to a press release from the town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.