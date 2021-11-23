JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown man has a new reason to be thankful during the holiday week after winning a prize in a N.C. Education Lottery drawing.
Babacar Samb, 36, said winning in the “Lucky for Life” game means he can leave apartment life behind and buy a house for his wife and baby son.
“It’s like a dream right now. It’s hard to believe,” he said.
Winners of the game’s second-tier prize are guaranteed a payment of $25,000 a year for the rest of their life, or they can choose instead to claim a lump sum of $390,000.
Samb said he chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $275,925.
Samb’s Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Great Stops on Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. He captured the largest prize won in Sunday’s “Lucky for Life” drawing.
Samb said he stayed up to check his tickets after the drawing was held.
“I woke my wife up,” said Samb, a machine operator. “She couldn’t believe it. She said, ‘No way.’ I said, ‘Yes. This is real. We did it.’ ”
