JAMESTOWN — Triad residents are invited to come together this weekend with open hearts — and, hopefully, open wallets — to show their support for the people of war-torn Ukraine.
Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine, a benefit that will directly support the people of Ukraine, will be held Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Deck, a nightclub in Jamestown. The event will include live music, group dance lessons, a food truck, children’s activities, and more, organizer Susan Black said.
“We’re just trying to show our support and raise some money for the people of Ukraine,” she said. “We’ve put together this amazing community of people who are distraught over what’s going on in Ukraine and want to help.”
Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsor donations will go to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals to people affected by natural disasters and other crises.
“They’ve been on the ground in Ukraine from the time the war started,” Black said. “They partner with chefs in the food industry, and they set up mobile kitchens and deliver meals to shelters and to hospitals. It’s pretty staggering, the work that they’ve done. It’s just an incredible organization doing really good work.”
According to Black, Saturday’s event was developed in partnership with the Triad’s Ukrainian community, including representatives from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Greensboro, many of whom left Ukraine and came to the United States over the past couple of decades to build a new life.
Entertainment will be provided by two country-rock bands, Gypsy Soul and Whiskey Cove, as well as local singer-songwriter Carey Leigh and disc jockey Jeremy Fox. Face-painting and other activities will be available for children.
A food truck will be there, and The Deck will have adult and children’s beverages for sale. In addition, Ukrainian vendors will be selling traditional arts and crafts items, baked goods and desserts.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle, with such items as three $6,000 orthodontic treatments, a weekend mountain house getaway, a weeklong vacation and more.
“At the end of the day,” Black said, “we’ve hopefully done something that was not only fun, but also worthwhile from a financial standpoint for the people of Ukraine.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
