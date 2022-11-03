JAMESTOWN — Renaissance Church of Jamestown announced Wednesday that it plans to buy land in southern Greensboro for a new main campus.
The church reported in a news release that it has signed a contract to purchase 8 undeveloped acres on Gate City Boulevard between Scotland Road and Marion Elsie Drive, a short distance northeast of Jamestown, where it plans to construct a church building with a 650-seat auditorium, large assembly spaces for students, youth and young adults, and various meeting spaces for children and small groups.
In addition to the church building, the site will include a multistory office complex to house the church offices, as well as a large co-working space available to the public.
Renaissance Church’s current facility at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown will be converted to an outreach hub for the church, housing its food pantry and home goods ministry.
The new church building is scheduled to open in early 2024, Renaissance Church lead pastor Jason Goins said in the release.
“We’re so excited about the opportunity to move into a larger, more accessible building that’s purpose-built for our ministry. Our new Gate City location will put us in the middle of a vibrant area which allows us to serve more people,” he said.
Last month the church purchased the former Coldwell Banker office building at 2212 Eastchester Drive in High Point. It plans to convert the existing building into a shared workspace, and it plans to add a 250-seat auditorium to serve as a second church campus. Wednesday’s press release said that campus was expected to open within two years.
