JAMESTOWN — Renaissance Church of Jamestown announced Wednesday that it plans to buy land in southern Greensboro for a new main campus.

The church reported in a news release that it has signed a contract to purchase 8 undeveloped acres on Gate City Boulevard between Scotland Road and Marion Elsie Drive, a short distance northeast of Jamestown, where it plans to construct a church building with a 650-seat auditorium, large assembly spaces for students, youth and young adults, and various meeting spaces for children and small groups.

