JAMESTOWN — Vietnam veterans will be honored during a special ceremony Tuesday morning at the Veterans Monument at Wrenn Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown.
The ceremony, sponsored by the Rachel Caldwell Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution in partnership with the Jamestown Veterans Committee, will be held at 11 a.m. The observance is being held in conjunction with National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
“This is the fifth year we’ve done this,” said Bruce Dillon, a member of the Jamestown Veterans Committee. “This is something we do to recognize the Vietnam veterans. They didn’t get too much fanfare when they came home — there was no celebrating when they came home — so this is to bring recognition to them.”
The program will include a ceremonial flag-raising, a wreath-laying to honor those who died in Vietnam, the playing of taps and a keynote address by Gerald Peek, a member of the Jamestown Veterans Committee and the Marine Corps League 260.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every March 29, the anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam in 1973.
