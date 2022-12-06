JAMESTOWN — The long-awaited Jamestown Bypass has opened to traffic.
On Saturday, crews opened the Jamestown Bypass from Greensboro Road at Interstate 74 in High Point to Vickery Chapel Road near Greensboro.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
JAMESTOWN — The long-awaited Jamestown Bypass has opened to traffic.
On Saturday, crews opened the Jamestown Bypass from Greensboro Road at Interstate 74 in High Point to Vickery Chapel Road near Greensboro.
The new road is approximately 3.5 miles long, has seven new bridges and connects with five side streets, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The bypass runs parallel with existing Greensboro Road/Main Street in Jamestown and allows traffic to avoid traveling through downtown Jamestown.
There is still work remaining on the project and motorists should be on the lookout for lane closures and construction crews along the bypass until mid-2023.
The DOT announced the opening of the bypass to traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The project dates back on planning documents to the 1980s.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.