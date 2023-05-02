DAVIDSON COUNTY – A former Davidson County detention officer and three others have been charged with trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the Davidson County Jail.
According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30 investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation that determined Zachary Lee Caffery, who began working as a Davidson County detention officer in December, planned to furnish narcotics to two inmates, Dylan McDowell and Maxwell Grimes.
The fourth person identified by the investigation, who was not an inmate, was Tehya Dyer.
When they were arrested on April 30, Caffrey and Dyer were found in possession of 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, eight alprazolam pills, and 10 suboxone strips, according to law enforcement.
Following his arrest, Caffery, 30, of 4577 Camp Betty Hasting Road, Walkertown, was charged with felony providing contraband to inmate, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone), felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000 secured.
Dyer, 24, of 1600 Kanoy Road No. 26, Thomasville, was charged with felony providing contraband to an inmate, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone), felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule IV (alprazolam). Her bond was set at $15,000 secured.
McDowell, 26, and Grimes, 32, were charged with felony conspiracy to possess narcotics at a local detention facility. Bond for each of them was set at $5,000 secured.
All four are scheduled for their first court appearance on May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.