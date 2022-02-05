HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point restaurant J&S Cafeteria has closed and the property is listed for sale.
A sign on the door of the 5835 Samet Drive building that has housed the restaurant for nearly 20 years says that it would be closing Jan. 19 “until further notice.”
President and CEO F.B. Nowlan could not be reached for comment.
The sign includes a statement from Nowlan: “We have decided to close to examine our business model and how we need to adapt to this ever-changing economy. We still cook from scratch daily and this is very labor intensive. We will be evaluating and looking at possible different formats for delivering our great food to the public.”
Nowlan’s statement went on to say: “We would like to thank our loyal customers for your patronage and especially our dedicated employees, who have done a phenomenal job under these ever-changing times.”
The sign also stated that J&S Cafeteria employees “will be offered employment at other locations until decisions have been made.”
According to its website, the only other location is in Asheville, which is where the first J&S Cafeteria opened in 1984.
The High Point location opened on an outparcel at the Palladium shopping center in June 2002.
The 10,336-square-foot building on a 1.8-acre lot is listed for sale for $2.05 million. The property is owned by a limited liability company that Nowlan manages, according to state filings.
