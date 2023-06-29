HIGH POINT – On the field at A.J. Simeon Stadium, Germaine Pratt often showed the potential to be a football star. A decade later, on a field nearby, the results were easy to see.
Pratt, now a starter in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, hosted his first youth football camp Saturday morning on the backfields of the High Point Athletic Complex. The turnout — with more than 100 kids participating — was overwhelming.
And Pratt was at the center of it.
“It’s a priceless moment,” he said. “I never thought I’d be back doing this. I never thought I’d reach the goals I’ve reached. But I’ve always wanted to give back to the community, so it’s priceless. Just being around the kids, having fun with them and putting a smile on their faces — it’s a joy.”
Pratt was a three-sport standout at High Point Central before graduating in 2014.
He played basketball and ran track — but he made the most significant impact on the football field, guiding the Bison to their most recent conference title in his senior season.
He was all-conference three times and Piedmont Triad 4A Conference defensive player of the year as a senior. The Central teams of that era, coached by Wayne Jones, were among the best — also producing standouts like Juwan Foggie and Tim Ward.
“This is where I started playing football,” said Pratt, who stayed to sign autographs and take photos with everyone who wanted one. “I used to warm up over there on the fields, run over there and go through the gate over there. So, it brings back a lot of memories.”
Pratt chose N.C. State to play in college. During an injury year, he switched from safety to linebacker and played his final two seasons there — developing into one of the Wolfpack’s top defenders. His 104 tackles in 2018 tied for fourth in the ACC.
He finished with 235 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions — including a game-sealing pick against archrival North Carolina in 2017 — and a touchdown in his career. He was first-team All-ACC in 2018 and a third-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 draft.
Pratt, who pinpointed the guidance of all his coaches for his success, became the primary backup linebacker to begin his rookie season and earned his first start in week 6. He has started in all but one game in which he’s played the last three seasons.
“It’s still unreal,” he said. “I live in the moment each and every day. I’m so thankful that I have the opportunity to play in the National Football League. It’s something I dreamed of and now I’m doing it. It’s still unreal.”
In four seasons in the NFL, Pratt has accumulated 355 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 62 regular-season games. He has also started all seven postseason games — totaling 49 tackles and an interception.
His tackles have been in the top four for the Bengals each of the last three seasons, and the team has gone from two wins in 2019 to making the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and reaching their second straight AFC championship last season.
His interception in the final seconds of Cincinnati’s wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders in January 2022 sealed the team’s first playoff win in 31 years.
“You just live in the moment,” Pratt said. “You pride yourself on working in the offseason. You put in the work and then your dreams come true. You’re ready to make the play in the moment.”
The Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI in California, and Pratt became one of the very few High Pointers who have played in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
“It was crazy,” said Pratt, who also received his Central hall of fame plaque following his recent induction. “It really didn’t hit me. But it hit my brothers, my mom — they were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the Super Bowl.’ And I was like, ‘It’s really a long season. I’m not really thinking about actually being in it.’ But it was joyful.
“It’s the highest championship you can go to and I loved it. I enjoyed every bit of it. I didn’t win, but I really enjoyed it. It’s huge, just knowing what goes into it to get there. Just the steps you take each year, and then you just put your cards on the table and see where they fall.”
Pratt signed a three-year contract extension with Cincinnati in March, and he aims to continue reaching his highest goals with the Bengals.
“Hopefully we can go to the Super Bowl each and every year with Joe Burrow,” he said with a smile. “I’m just riding that wave and Joe Burrow will carry us. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league right now. Hopefully I’ll be in the Super Bowl and win two or three before I’m all said and done.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
