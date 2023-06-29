HIGH POINT – On the field at A.J. Simeon Stadium, Germaine Pratt often showed the potential to be a football star. A decade later, on a field nearby, the results were easy to see.

Pratt, now a starter in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, hosted his first youth football camp Saturday morning on the backfields of the High Point Athletic Complex. The turnout — with more than 100 kids participating — was overwhelming.