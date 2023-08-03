HIGH POINT — Rising costs and other factors are making the redevelopment of a long-vacant office building in downtown High Point a challenge.
It would take a variety of funding sources to reactivate “Showplace West” at 101 S. Main St., say those familiar with the eight-story edifice that towers over the landscape.
“It’s a difficult project. There are so many moving pieces,” said Ray Gibbs, the retired president of Forward High Point, who helped broker a deal for a potential buyer of the property in 2021.
He said the interior of most of the building, which has been vacant for more than a decade, has been gutted and would require major mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades.
Several ground-floor windows have been broken out, and “No Trespassing” signs have been posted around the building.
Last month, city fire inspectors found mold on two floors of the building and posted red X placards at the entrances, High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir said.
“It’s really just warning our guys about potential health hazards — making sure they have some respiratory protection if they’re in the building,” he said.
The building was donated by International Market Centers to Forward High Point in 2018. It’s in the heart of the High Point Market district, but Gibbs said the property can’t be used for a wholesale furniture showroom by deed restriction.
Since Forward High Point’s mission is to foster downtown development, its goal is for the building to be used year-round for things such as restaurants, retail or apartments.
CMC Development Group, which has offices in New York and Atlanta, has the property under contract and has been working since 2021 on plans for a mix of residential and commercial uses in the building, which includes more than 135,000 square feet of space.
The developer just completed its due diligence period to inspect the property and has until the end of August to decide whether to purchase it, according to Rebekah McGee, Forward High Point president and CEO.
Gibbs said interest rates have risen sharply since the project was first proposed, which would add considerably to the developer’s costs.
“One percentage point is tough, but if you’re talking about a change of 4 … (percentage points), that’s going to add tens of thousands of dollars a month to your debt service,” he said. “I’m sure they’re now having to try to find some other ways to fill gaps.”
Gibbs said he explored tax credits as a possible way to offset development costs.
Forward High Point is trying to get the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, McGee said. Owners of such properties are eligible for tax credits for rehabilitation projects.
Showplace West is eligible and would be the first 1970s building in the state to be listed on the registry if the application is approved, McGee said.
