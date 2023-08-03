HPTNWS-08-03-23 SHOWPLACE.jpg

High Point fire inspectors placed red X placards at the entrances to 101 S. Main St. after finding mold inside the long-vacant former office building, which advocates are trying to redevelop.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Rising costs and other factors are making the redevelopment of a long-vacant office building in downtown High Point a challenge.

It would take a variety of funding sources to reactivate “Showplace West” at 101 S. Main St., say those familiar with the eight-story edifice that towers over the landscape.