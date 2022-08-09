HPTNWS-08-09-22 LANGFORD.jpg

Irish folk singer Emma Langford will perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Up-and-coming Irish folk singer Emma Langford will perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre as part of the venue’s 2022-23 entertainment lineup.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Trending Videos