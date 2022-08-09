HIGH POINT — Up-and-coming Irish folk singer Emma Langford will perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre as part of the venue’s 2022-23 entertainment lineup.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Based in Limerick, Ireland, Langford is on the frontline of a new wave of Irish folk music. In 2018, she was awarded the RTE Folk Award for Best Emerging Artist, and in the following years was twice nominated for Best Folk Singer. She received the Music Network RESONATE residency and Arts Council Agility Award in 2021 to support a continuing musical exploration of women in Irish history.
Since 2017, Langford has written and independently released two acclaimed albums — “Quiet Giant” and “Sowing Acorns.” She climbed the charts with her folk ballad “Birdsong,” was selected to perform at the prestigious Ireland Music Week international showcase, and joined the successful supergroup Irish Women in Harmony.
In 2019, as part of an international tour, she made her U.S. debut at the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, the Milwaukee Irish Fest. Her current tour marks her return to the United States.
Tickets for Saturday’s show range from $20 to $30 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents (box office only, not available online).
For further information about Langford, visit her website at EmmaLangfordMusic.com.
