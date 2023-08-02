HIGH POINT — An out-of-state real estate investment firm has purchased the property of a 125-year-old High Point marketing services company.
Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Illinois, paid $8.7 million last week for the 18.6-acre campus of the Alderman Co. at 325 Model Farm Road. The seller was Alderman Co.
The purchase included the property only and not the company, which is leasing the 202,114-square-foot building from the new owner, Alderman President Jeff Williams said.
“The Brennan guys, they like the property and they want to be long-term owners of the property. And we’ve been here for 125 years, so it was a really nice fit,” he said. “The majority of Alderman’s operating history here, there has been a landlord or real estate company that owned the property. So this is really returning back to the way we’ve been most of the time.”
The sale will not impact the company’s operations, he added.
Alderman has around 60 employees and has grown beyond the commercial photography studios on its campus.
“Our key selling proposition is that we take marketing projects from concept all the way through to final media,” Williams said. “We have the whole breadth of marketing services represented inside of Alderman, really everything from photography and graphic design, web design and marketing strategy all within one roof. So that’s really what we’re all about.”
The company was started by Sidney Alderman in High Point in 1898.
“We’re busier right now than we have been in four years. We are working extended hours right now, and certainly things are at a busy clip,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.