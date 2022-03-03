HIGH POINT — A blaze that extensively damaged a north High Point apartment building Monday night started on the second-floor breezeway and probably was accidental, investigators say.
Several people reported seeing “smoking material” in the area of a planter on the second-floor breezeway of the Copper Mill Village Apartments off Hickswood Road near the intersection of Hickswood and Eastchester Drive, High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir told The High Point Enterprise.
“We’ve got it confirmed by at least three witnesses as to that area,” Weir said. “And we have a witness who saw the initial flames there, too.”
Five people were taken to regional hospitals with injuries and 30 were displaced in the fire, which was reported about 10:30 p.m. They didn’t have injuries considered life-threatening, the High Point Fire Department reported, but the extent of the injuries was not released.
Weir said that the fire points out the importance of having working smoke detectors with fresh batteries in residences.
“The fire gained quite a bit of headway on the breezeway,” Weir said. “When they (the residents) were finally aware of the fire, they didn’t have a lot of time to get out.”
High Point Fire Chief Tommy Reid said damage from the blaze probably will be in excess of $1 million.
The approximately 40,000-square-foot, three-story building has 18 units, with a firewall in the center. Nine of the units sustained heavy fire damage while the other nine have smoke and heat damage, Reid said.
