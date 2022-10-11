HIGH POINT — Investigators have not yet determined what caused a fire that killed a High Point man more than a month ago at a house on W. Green Drive in the southwest part of the city.
Micheal Scott Gregory, 64, died in the two-story house where he lived in the 1100 block of Green near the intersection with Tryon Avenue. The fire happened around 2:40 a.m. Sept. 2.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the N.C. State Fire Marshal were called in last month to assist the High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department with the investigation. The investigation is continuing, police communication specialist Victoria Ruvio said.
Four people escaped unharmed from the house when it burned. The blackened, charred house remains standing.
When firefighters arrived early in the morning on Sept. 2, flames were shooting from parts of the house.
The fire department estimates the fire caused $50,000 worth of damage. The property had a total tax-assessed value of $70,100, according to Guilford County property records.
