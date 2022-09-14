HPTNWS-09-15-22 WASP.jpg

The adult elm zigzag sawfly is black with yellow-white legs and smoky-brown wings.

TRIAD – An invasive wasp from Asia has been discovered on the Triad’s northwestern edge — and that could mean trouble for local elm trees, according to the N.C. Forest Service.

Called the elm zigzag sawfly, the species doesn’t sting and is considered harmless to humans and animals but reproduces so rapidly that it could overwhelm native trees, forest health specialist Brian Heath of the N.C. Forest Service said.

