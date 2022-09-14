TRIAD – An invasive wasp from Asia has been discovered on the Triad’s northwestern edge — and that could mean trouble for local elm trees, according to the N.C. Forest Service.
Called the elm zigzag sawfly, the species doesn’t sting and is considered harmless to humans and animals but reproduces so rapidly that it could overwhelm native trees, forest health specialist Brian Heath of the N.C. Forest Service said.
“Elm zigzag sawflies can have multiple generations per year, as females reproduce without mating, which accelerates their population growth,” Heath said.
An infestation was found in the area of Westfield community on the boundary of Stokes and Surry counties about 50 miles northwest of High Point.
Elm zigzag sawflies are native to Asia but were detected in Quebec, Canada, in 2020, and just one year ago were found in Virginia. They are named for their saw-like appendage used for egg-laying, and as young larvae they leave a “zigzag” pattern in the leaf when they feed.
Although it’s not uncommon for native insects to eat their way through tree leaves in the spring and fall without long-term damage to the trees, that may not be the case with zigzag sawflies because they are so prolific. Trees forced to endure repeated defoliation by the pest can easily become stressed and die, Heath said.
Defining characteristics of an infestation include a “zigzag” pattern left in leaves when the larvae feed, a press release said. The larvae are small, green and caterpillar-like and less than half an inch long.
If you see a defoliating elm tree that you suspect is being affected by the invasive pest, note the location, try to photograph the insect and the leaves, and contact your local Forest Service county ranger, the press release said. Contact information for local rangers can be found online at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.
