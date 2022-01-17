HIGH POINT – The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is offering the community an “Introduction to the Centering Prayer” series.
Centering Prayer is a method of Christian silent prayer intended to deepen our relationship with God.
In this seven-session series, participants will learn about and begin cultivating a Centering Prayer practice. The program is designed for participants to attend all seven sessions.
There will be introductions to the theological background of Centering Prayer, what Centering Prayer is and is not, and how love, joy, peace, gentleness, self-control, long-suffering and patience will be manifested in our daily lives.
The registration fee is $40, which includes a boxed lunch for the first workshop at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Saturday, Jan. 22, and a copy of Thomas Keating’s “Open Mind, Open Heart.” Sessions two through seven will be on Tuesday mornings, Jan. 25 to March 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Miller Common Room.
For information and to register, email Diane Popalis, director of the Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s, at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
