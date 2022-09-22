GUILFORD COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Transportation will make the intersection of Kivett and Riverdale drives a four-way stop next week.
The intersection is near the city limits on the eastern side of High Point. The DOT says the change to a four-way stop resulted from a recent traffic study.
Currently, only traffic on Riverdale Drive is directed to stop at the intersection.
The all-way stop is scheduled to be installed starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The installation of new signs and roadway markings is expected to be completed by 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Drivers should be aware of crews working at the intersection next Wednesday.
