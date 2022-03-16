High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.