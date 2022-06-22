HIGH POINT — World Relief Triad will hold an international festival outside its office in northeast High Point on Saturday.
The festival will take place from 4-7 p.m. at 155 Northpoint Ave. The event is free and open to the community.
The event coincides with World Refugee Awareness Month. The festival will include food, activities and cultural performances. A soccer tournament and art activities will be hosted for children.
World Relief Triad has welcomed and relocated immigrants and refugees in the region for the past 30 years. The local nonprofit is part of a national network of offices that has resettled more than 400,000 immigrants to the United States.
For more information email the organization at triad@wr.org.
