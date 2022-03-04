HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School on Thursday resumed a tradition that was put on hold the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The private school staged a daylong International Cultural Festival for students in prekindergarten through high school. The festival reflects the international ties of many families who have students at Westchester Country Day.
Events scheduled included:
• Readings in different languages by students.
• Irish dancing by Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance. Eleventh-grader Emma Engle is the only current Westchester student member of the group.
• Vocal performance of Chinese pop music by Dynasty Rui, a 2020 graduate, who is now a student at High Point University.
• Traditional African drum music from Ghana, performed by student members of Westchester Country Day music ensembles.
Students visited an exhibition set up in Rives Hall featuring 22 different countries from across the world. Each country was represented by artifacts and memorabilia contributed by parent volunteers and faculty members.
