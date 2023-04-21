HIGH POINT — The new owner of a north High Point highway interchange property plans to use it for commercial, and possibly residential, development.
A Texas real estate investor last month purchased the 16.25-acre site at 6531 Old Plank Road through a limited liability company for $1.2 million.
The site is just off Interstate 74 at U.S. 311, directly across Old Plank Road from a Starbucks, a McDonald’s and a Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
“He intends to develop the property,” said Denis Speckman, CEO of Speckman Commercial Properties in High Point, who represented the buyer in the sale and is working with him on development plans. “There is a lot of interest, and we are talking to people already about various options.”
The property, which was sold by a family partnership called Hedgecock Holdings LLC, is undeveloped except for a former Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation park-and-ride commuter parking lot at Old Plank Road and N. Main Street.
The entire site was rezoned by the city in 2017 from single-family residential use to general business.
This zoning would accommodate all of the potential uses under consideration for the site, which include retail, multifamily housing and a self-storage facility, Speckman said.
Also under consideration is subdividing the site and selling off individual outparcels to buyers who would develop their own projects on the site.
“He’s looking at lots of options. He’s open-minded, at this point, to about anything,” Speckman said.
Elsewhere in High Point, the same property owner also owns the Quality Self Storage property on N. Main Street and sold the adjoining lot for the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, he said.
