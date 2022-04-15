HIGH POINT — High Point will welcome an interactive public art display of 15 illuminated seesaws on Thursday, April 21, just in time for the High Point Rockers’ first game of the 2022 season.
The international exhibit, Impulse, consists of a series of illuminated see-saws that respond when put into motion by people, giving off light and sound.
Initially launched in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles, the exhibit has traveled to London, Chicago, Boston and New York City, among other locations. The exhibit created by Lateral Office and CS design will be shown in Charlotte leading up to the 18-day installation at Truist Point Stadium April 21 to May 8.
Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said the tourism agency anticipates community members will be engaged with the exhibit as they return to the stadium now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“As we are rejoicing in more event experiences approaching the endemic, Impulse is a welcome celebration for children and adults to just play,” Burnett said.
The Rockers will be playing 13 home games during the exhibit’s 18-day stretch.
“Our brand hinges on the family experience, so we provide packaging through many of our events and game experience,” said Pete Fisch, president of High Point Rockers. “Impulse will kick off an exciting opening to our Rockers season that will definitely be memorable.”
Recently retired Forward High Point President Ray Gibbs met the Creos team, which produces interactive exhibits, at a conference in 2019 and made a connection for High Point.
“When I first met Creos and saw their interactive art displays, I thought they would be perfect for High Point,” Gibbs said. “We are an international city, with high design value. It would provide a perfect link between our visitors and citizens.”
Open to the public, children and adults can enjoy the exhibit on April 25, May 2, May 6, May 7 and May 8. All other dates are during the High Point Rockers home games. Check times for availability.
For more information, visit the Rockers website at https://www.highpointrockers.com/truist-point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.