HIGH POINT — High Point University’s new library will be named for a man once known as “king of the London insurance market” and his wife.

John and Lorraine Charman of Palm Beach, Florida, and Bermuda donated $30 million toward the library, a project expected to cost $80 million, High Point University President Nido Qubein announced at a board of trustees reception Monday evening at the Kahn Hotel on HPU’s campus. The Charmans are retired business executives and parents of a current HPU senior, Olivia Charman.

