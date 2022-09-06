HIGH POINT — High Point University’s new library will be named for a man once known as “king of the London insurance market” and his wife.
John and Lorraine Charman of Palm Beach, Florida, and Bermuda donated $30 million toward the library, a project expected to cost $80 million, High Point University President Nido Qubein announced at a board of trustees reception Monday evening at the Kahn Hotel on HPU’s campus. The Charmans are retired business executives and parents of a current HPU senior, Olivia Charman.
“John and Lorraine Charman are a wonderful couple who stepped up with faithful courage to invest in our library and in several other important projects on campus,” Qubein said. “They are planting seeds of greatness for HPU students like their daughter Olivia.”
John Charman served as the CEO and executive chairman of the board of directors for Sompo Holdings Inc. from 2013 to 2021, and he previously founded and held chief executive roles at a series of companies. He was reported to have made more than $311 million in 2013 when he sold his Endurance Specialty Holdings to Sompo for $6.3 billion.
Lorraine Charman served in executive roles in human resources with several companies until retiring in 2006 as chief human resources officer for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
The Charmans have a love for literature and printed books, Lorraine Charman said. She said her parents instilled a love of books and libraries in her. Her father filled nearly every room in the first floor of their house with bookshelves he built himself.
“From my parents, this is such an amazing moment to me,” she said, choking on her words as she became emotional talking about her parents.
John Charman said that when he was a young man, “the public library was the very heart and soul of our community,” and he said that what a university community thinks about its library is a measure of the quality of education it provides.
The Charmans built what Qubein described as a large, elaborate home library that John Charman told the crowd they have filled with signed, first-edition copies of classic works of literature.
This Charmans’ gift is part of the $100 million that Qubein announced in March that HPU had received from three families for its major expansion, which will include new schools of law, dentistry, nursing and entrepreneurship.
The new John and Lorraine Charman Library is expected to be completed in 2025-26 and will have 150,000 square feet of textbooks, digital databases, private study space, and a gallery featuring historic artifacts and displays of HPU’s expanding collection of artwork. It will be on the main campus next to the R.G. Wanek Center on Panther Drive.
