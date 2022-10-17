HIGH POINT — High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The institute will welcome 25 emerging leaders under the age of 40 in the home furnishings industry who will be nominated and selected for the opportunity.
Select faculty from HPU’s Phillips School of Business will lead a combination of lectures, case studies and discussions based on the prestigious Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young Presidents’ Organization and Chief Executives Organization.
The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through Oct. 31.
