HIGH POINT — As COVID-19 vaccinations became available in late 2020 and early 2021, the city faced a daunting task.

How would people with economic, medical or transportation roadblocks get access to the vaccine? Rather than give in to the frustration of a seemingly impossible challenge, health care professionals, community organizers, clergy and representatives of government and nonprofit groups began discussing creating an outreach program to reach marginal populations and get more people vaccinated.

