HIGH POINT — As COVID-19 vaccinations became available in late 2020 and early 2021, the city faced a daunting task.
How would people with economic, medical or transportation roadblocks get access to the vaccine? Rather than give in to the frustration of a seemingly impossible challenge, health care professionals, community organizers, clergy and representatives of government and nonprofit groups began discussing creating an outreach program to reach marginal populations and get more people vaccinated.
The result was VaxConnect, an ambitious program launched in May 2021 that has sent volunteers and health care advocates into neighborhoods with the most need for access to inoculations. Organized by the High Point YWCA with the assistance of others, VaxConnect has made a significant impact in boosting the vaccination rate among vulnerable populations.
“It’s been a huge team effort,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, public health director for Guilford County.
Advocates for VaxConnect gathered for a celebratory luncheon Monday at the High Point YWCA. Many people at the luncheon were meeting other organizers in person for the first time, as the bulk of the VaxConnect networking and planning has been accomplished virtually.
The collaboration of many volunteers and groups has allowed VaxConnect to flourish, High Point YWCA Executive Director Heidi Majors said. Contributors to VaxConnect include the Foundation For A Healthy High Point, the Guilford County Division of Public Health and Hayden-Harman Foundation.
The VaxConnect program established 44 vaccination clinics in High Point. The clinics and outreach to neighborhoods was based on U.S. Census Bureau research and focused on people who face poverty, have difficult access to health care providers and confront transportation issues.
The VaxConnect clinics have been held at schools, nonprofit facilities, churches and apartment complexes. Organizers have held canvasses of neighborhoods seven days a week to make appointments for vaccinations.
When the pilot program was launched, only 4,986 people were vaccinated in the areas targeted by VaxConnect, or 15.9% of the total population. At the conclusion of the pilot program in February 2022, 17,366 people had been inoculated, or 55.3% of the total population.
VaxConnect expanded to Greensboro in February 2022 to move beyond a pilot program.
Volunteers who have gone into neighborhoods have dispelled rumors and misinformation about vaccines. Vann said that dispelling misinformation often takes place in real time as rumors or incorrect reports pop up in social media.
Last year VaxConnect received national recognition. The program was recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. The award honors innovative approaches by county governments to serving residents.
Majors told The High Point Enterprise that VaxConnect will phase out the program by early June, reflecting the success in reaching so many people across High Point and Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.