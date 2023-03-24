HPTNWS-03-24-23 PROTEST.jpg

Supporters of Charles Anthony McNeair hold signs in support of his clemency at a rally outside the old Davidson County Courthouse last month. On Saturday, supporters will be taking their fight to the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh.

 JIMMY

TOMLIN

| HPE

RALEIGH — Dozens of protesters from the greater Davidson County area are expected to descend on the Governor’s Mansion this weekend, hoping to bend the governor’s ear and touch his heart.

Their mission? To win clemency for Charles Anthony McNeair, a Davidson County inmate who was incarcerated as a teenager — 43 years ago — for a rape supporters don’t believe he committed. And even if he did, they say, he should’ve been released decades ago.

Trending Videos