GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s often asked as a politician what keeps him up at night. One is whether enough trained workers will be able to fill the jobs created through businesses he has helped recruit to North Carolina.
The governor came Tuesday morning to Guilford Technical Community College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing in western Greensboro to unveil a program that aims to help him, other state leaders and economic recruiters not lose sleep over the future of the state’s workforce.
The N.C. Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, known as the NC FAME Program, is designed for students interested in pursuing a career in STEM-related fields in manufacturing. NC FAME allows students to take classes two days a week and work three days a week for a participating area company so they get a two-year, debt-free associate’s degree, an advanced manufacturing certification and skills required for a manufacturing career.
The first four Piedmont Triad companies that have committed to NC FAME are Jowat Adhesives in Archdale; MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington; Zielh-Abegg in Greensboro; and Toyota Battery Manufacturing at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty.
The program will have a positive impact on the region’s workforce, GTCC President Anthony Clarke said.
“Along with classroom time, students will be on the floor with a local manufacturing company learning valuable skills while getting paid a good salary.” Clarke said. “When they successfully complete the program, they will step into a well-paying job or have the option of transferring to a four-year school. At the same time the company is gaining an employee they know is well-trained and skilled.”
Recruitment is underway for a start this fall for NC FAME. Students can submit an application online at gtcc.edu/gtccfame/.
The national FAME training program is run through the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. Known nationally as FAME USA, the program has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 companies across 14 states.
