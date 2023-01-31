HPTNWS-02-01-23 GOVERNOR.jpg

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the NC FAME Program launch Tuesday at Guilford Technical Community College's Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Greensboro.

 SPECIAL | GTCC

GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s often asked as a politician what keeps him up at night. One is whether enough trained workers will be able to fill the jobs created through businesses he has helped recruit to North Carolina.

The governor came Tuesday morning to Guilford Technical Community College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing in western Greensboro to unveil a program that aims to help him, other state leaders and economic recruiters not lose sleep over the future of the state’s workforce.

Trending Videos