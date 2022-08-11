HIGH POINT — Inflation appeared to be taking a bite out of the retail furniture business in May as new orders sagged and some buyers canceled orders they had placed earlier, according to a recent report drawn from surveys of furniture companies.

New orders in May were down 41% compared with May 2021, though business in 2021 was in high gear, according to the latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point. Nearly 90% of the businesses surveyed reported declines in new orders.

