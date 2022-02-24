HIGH POINT — Guilford County’s overall infant mortality rate declined in 2020 but remains one of the highest in the state and nation, about 130 people who participated in Every Baby Guilford’s virtual update Thursday morning learned.
Of the 5,928 babies born in Guilford County in 2020, 45 died before their first birthday, a death rate of 7.6 per 1,000 births. That’s an 18% decline from the 9.3 per 1,000 rate in 2019 and similar to the 7.2 in Forsyth County but higher than the statewide 6.9 infant mortality rate and the 5.4 national rate.
In 2020, there were improvements in the number of pregnant women receiving prenatal care and an 11% decline in babies born with a very low birthweight of less than 3.3 pounds. At the same time, the data showed an increase from 2019 in preterm births and low birthweights. It also revealed the disparity gap is not closing between Black and white infants, said Jean Workman, Every Baby Guilford director.
Of the 45 infant deaths, 27 (or 60%) were Black, eight were white, seven were Hispanic and three were other races.
“When looking at these health outcomes, it becomes really clear that Black women and their babies are still doing disproportionately worse than white women and their babies in all four infant health indicators,” Workman said. “I also want to point out that our Hispanic women in Guilford County report the highest percentages of receiving late or no prenatal care.”
Every Baby Guilford has set a goal to reduce infant mortality by 50% by 2026.
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-12th, co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, shared the experience of her daughter barely surviving a complicated pregnancy. Adams is a co-sponsor of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021, a 12-bill package seeking to comprehensively address maternal health in the United States.
“It is disappointing that our nation is one of only 13 countries in the world with a rate of maternal mortality that is worse now than it was 25 years ago,” Adams said. “It’s disturbing that Black women from all walks of life, regardless of socioeconomic status and education, are dying from preventable pregnancy-related complications at three to four times the rate of non-Hispanic white women.”
Hispanic, Asian and Native American women also experience poor health outcomes at a higher rate, Adams added. About 700 women die each year because of complications in pregnancy and childbirth, she said.
“To state it plainly, this is a crisis within a crisis because 60% of these deaths are preventable,” Adams said. “All moms deserve equal access to quality maternal care without bias.”
Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the Guilford County Public Health division, said her department is working to make more people aware of the Momnibus bill.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston noted the board made infant mortality one of its top priorities last year.
“Every baby, we believe, has the right to live,” Alston said. “For more than 30 years, Guilford County has remained one of the state’s top five counties for the highest infant mortality rates. It consistently had one of the highest rates in the state and throughout the country. That’s got to change.”
County Commissioner Carlvena Foster called on different groups to work together to eliminate disparities to prevent infant deaths.
“Equitable opportunities and access to high-quality and affordable health care is essential. This is not an individual problem, this is a community problem,” she said.
Every Baby Guilford Board Chair Walidah Karim Rhoades is calling on residents to share their thoughts in a virtual meeting March 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Rhoades is also encouraging community members to join at least 15 walking groups of five to 10 members to “take some baby steps for a healthier family and future.” The countywide campaign is designed to increase awareness of maternal health issues while improving the health of families by taking 1 million steps by October. To join, visit RunSignUp.com
