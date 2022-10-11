RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Economic Development Corp. is spearheading a public-private venture aimed at creating an industrial park on a 160-acre site near an interstate highway interchange.
The county is planning to purchase the first 30 acres of an undeveloped site at Interstate 74 and U.S. 311 along Wall Brothers Road for $1.05 million.
The county plans to develop two industrial lots to be marketed to potential industries, according to a resolution about the project adopted by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners last month.
The board “believes that this economic development project will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, promote business in the county and result in the creation of a significant number of jobs in the county,” the resolution states.
General contractor Samet Corp. has an option to purchase another portion of the site and is considering developing a speculative project there.
The project has additional approvals that are necessary for it to move forward, according to the EDC.
Specific tenants or users have not been announced.
The cities of Randleman and Asheboro have agreed to extend water and sewer, respectively, to the site.
In order to be eligible for grants to help pay for infrastructure associated with this project, the county has to have ownership of some of the site, according to the EDC.
The commissioners authorized county staff to apply for up to $1 million from the N.C. Department of Commerce utility grant account and to enter into an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to begin preliminary design work on improvements to Wall Brothers Road.
The cost to the county for this work will be $50,000, which will be reimbursed by DOT once the project is programmed into the state Transportation Improvement Program.
