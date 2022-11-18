HIGH POINT — A proposed industrial park on the city’s southwest corner has moved a step closer to development.
A High Point limited liability company last month purchased several undeveloped parcels totaling about 194 acres, most of it between National Highway (N.C. 68) and South Road, for $4.3 million, according to property deeds.
The buyer, South Road Holdings LLC, lists the same office address at Congdon Yards as another entity that got the bulk of the land annexed and zoned by High Point in August.
That company lists developer Hunter Oglesby as its principal, and he could not be reached for comment.
The seller of most of the property was Coggin Real Estate LLC, which is managed by the family that owns High Point residential furniture manufacturer Thayer Coggin, whose headquarters are on South Road near the eastern border of the proposed industrial park.
The property assemblage includes two tracts on National Highway that total about 22 acres that were sold by Barbara H. Kennedy of Thomasville.
Oglesby got the site, most of which is in Davidson County, annexed by High Point in order to have access to city water and sewer service.
It was rezoned to a conditional zoning heavy industrial district by the city. The developer agreed to eliminate the most intense uses allowed by heavy industrial zoning. This would still allow most manufacturing and light industrial uses, such as warehouse and distribution operations, on the site.
The park could span 1.18 million square feet of building space across multiple structures, according to concept plans presented to the city during the zoning hearings for the project.
No specific development plans have been submitted yet.
