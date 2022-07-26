HIGH POINT — A proposed industrial park on the city of High Point’s southwest corner could span 1.18 million square feet of building space across multiple structures.

Carolina Site Acquisitions LLC wants to develop the project on about 158 acres between National Highway (N.C. 68) and South Road. The applicant got a key endorsement Tuesday when the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended rezoning the site to an industrial designation with conditions.

