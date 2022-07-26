HIGH POINT — A proposed industrial park on the city of High Point’s southwest corner could span 1.18 million square feet of building space across multiple structures.
Carolina Site Acquisitions LLC wants to develop the project on about 158 acres between National Highway (N.C. 68) and South Road. The applicant got a key endorsement Tuesday when the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended rezoning the site to an industrial designation with conditions.
“South Road Industrial Park will create a premier development in the corporate limits of High Point,” Judy Stalder, a consultant working with the applicant, which is led by developer Hunter Oglesby, told the commission.
The park is expected to be completed by 2027 and consist of seven buildings, according to a traffic study the developer commissioned for the project. No specific uses or tenants for any of the buildings have been announced.
The developer is asking the city to annex about 140 acres, most of which are in Davidson County, in order to have access to High Point water and sewer service for the park.
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners in May gave its blessing to the proposed annexation.
The board 10 years ago successfully lobbied for a state law that prevents High Point from annexing into the county without commissioners’ permission.
“They approved it unanimously and encouraged and supported the development for its economic potential,” Stalder said.
County Commissioners also rezoned a 19.5-acre portion of the park on the west side of National Highway that the developer is not seeking to have annexed by High Point.
There are industrial uses on all sides of the property, but the zoning conditions offered by the applicant include prohibiting the most intensive of these, such as an asphalt plant, landfill or hazardous waste disposal site.
The developer also agreed to higher landscaping buffers along Griclar Street adjacent to residential areas to the northeast of the site, and to prohibit access to the development from this street except for emergency vehicles.
In addition, the applicant is pledging to construct three turn lanes for vehicle access to the site — one on National Highway and two on South Road.
The topography of the site is rugged and crossed by streams, and the developer plans to build upon only about 20% of the land in order to protect environmentally sensitive areas.
“This seems like an ideal use for it,” said commission Chairman Tom Kirkman. “I think it would be pretty low impact, with the amount of acreage not being used.”
The zoning case and corresponding annexation request will be considered by the City Council Aug. 15.
