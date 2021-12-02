HIGH POINT — A real estate investment company has purchased a large warehouse and distribution center in High Point that’s home to a flooring manufacturer.
Brennan Investment Group of Chicago on Oct. 25 bought the property that includes 210 N. Pendleton St. from Mannington Mills for $16.02 million, according to the deed.
The 24-acre site includes 324,650 square feet of building space.
Mannington Mills, which makes wood and laminate flooring, will lease 108,650 square feet from the new owner and will retain its manufacturing operation in the facility, according to Brennan Investment Group.
The company says it will redevelop and lease out the remainder of the space to other tenants. It did not disclose who those might be but said the property is well-suited to accommodate truck traffic.
Among the planned upgrades, the new owner will construct additional docks and will pave more areas for parking and trailer storage.
“The High Point property is very well located, close to both I-74 and I-85 interchanges,” said Rob Gage, senior vice president of the Carolinas for Brennan Investment Group. “Our basis in this investment will allow us to offer a lower cost rental alternative to tenants in the Triad submarket.”
Mannington Mills has one other facility in High Point, at 1327 Lincoln Drive.
The company sold this 7.3-acre property, which includes 179,786 square feet of building space, to a limited liability company with a High Point address for $1 million in February 2021.
Brennan Investment Group says it acquires, develops and operates industrial properties in major metropolitan markets and has purchased more than $4 billion in industrial real estate since 2010.
