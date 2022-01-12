HIGH POINT — A Triad vehicle dealer has expanded his business in High Point.
Monty Hendrix last month moved his Indian motorcycle dealership from Greensboro to his World Class Powersports High Point facility at 2924 N. Main St.
He said the 10,000-square-foot building on 1.3 acres is more centrally located to his customer base than Indian Motorcycle Greensboro’s former downtown site.
With the move, he rebranded the dealership Indian Motorcycle Greensboro Triad.
“We’re maintaining the name because that’s where it was founded, and now we feel like we can better service the Greensboro area here, because it’s more accessible,” said Hendrix.
He opened the motorcycle dealership in 2014 at 201 S. Church St., but said Greensboro’s downtown district tax and lack of parking were among the factors that led him to entertain moving.
Hendrix acquired the World Class Powersports High Point business, which sells Polaris off-road vehicles, in 2016.
He leased the space until July 2021, when he bought the property for $1.4 million. He approached Polaris, which also owns the Indian motorcycle brand, and got the company’s OK to relocate the dealership to High Point.
“It’s right in the middle for servicing the entire Triad, and the traffic count on North Main is amazing,” Hendrix said.
The building has separate showrooms for Polaris off-road vehicles and Indian motorcycles, as well as separate service departments. Hendrix has retained the full staff for both brands at the consolidated location.
“So far, it’s wonderful seeing more customers more often,” he said.
