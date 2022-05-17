TRIAD — The three sheriffs in the greater High Point area won their separate primary challenges in Tuesday’s primary, with one virtually assured of securing another term because he doesn’t face a general election opponent.
Republican Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons cruised to victory over retired law enforcement officer Mike James. With no Democrat filing, Simmons will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as he seeks a second term.
First-term Democratic Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers defeated two primary opponents, retired Greensboro Police Department officer Therron “T.J.” Phipps and newcomer Juan Monjaras. Rogers bested Phipps four years ago in the Democratic primary.
It appears that Rogers will take on Republican Phil Byrd in the general election. Byrd led a seven-man GOP sheriff primary late Tuesday night based on unofficial returns.
First-term Republican Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt defeated former sheriff Robert Graves and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty. In 2018, Seabolt unseated Graves, who had been appointed Randolph County sheriff after the death of former sheriff Maynard Reid.
Seabolt will take on Democratic sheriff challenger Sean Walker in the general election.
In the Davidson County GOP sheriff primary, Simmons won by a wide margin. With 32 of 43 precincts reporting, Simmons had 79%, or 11,418 votes, to 21%, or 3,107 votes for James.
Simmons also won by a comfortable margin in the Republican primary four years ago in a multiple candidate race that included former sheriffs David Grice and Gerald Hege.
“I am just amazed. God has blessed us, that’s for sure,” Simmons told The High Point Enterprise Tuesday night.
Simmons said voters recognized the team atmosphere and approach of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the agency’s efforts to combat crime.
“They want you working with other agencies getting things done. And I think we have been,” Simmons said.
In the Randolph County Republican sheriff primary, Seabolt won by a comfortable margin. With all 22 precincts reporting, Seabolt had 51%, or 9,417 votes, to 34%, or 6,196 votes, for Hasty and 15%, or 2,788 votes, for Graves.
The primary outcome was a contrast to four years ago when Seabolt defeated Graves, then the incumbent, by a couple of percentage points.
Seabolt told The Enterprise that voters responded to the accomplishment of the sheriff’s office during his tenure.
“And the small army of volunteers,” he said. “They are the key to victory. They got the message out.”
In the Guilford County Democratic primary, Rogers has 58%, or 18,038 votes, with 105 of 165 precincts reporting. Rogers told The Enterprise late Tuesday night that he was going to wait for more returns before commenting.
Phipps had 31%, or 9,566 votes, while Monjaras had 3,678 votes, or 11%.
Byrd led the GOP sheriff primary candidates with 43%, or 9,073 votes. Next closest was Billy Queen with 31%, or 6,577 votes.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
