HIGH POINT — When High Point native Nicholas Ruden was a teenager at Hayworth Christian School 19 years ago, he decided that he wanted to organize a community event to recognize Memorial Day.
Then a high school sophomore, Ruden took on the task of securing an honor guard, speakers and other participants as well as finding a place to stage the service.
Now a young adult living in Raleigh, Ruden continues to serve as the point man for the High Point Memorial Day Service held at its longtime location at the city military monument park downtown off Main Street near the railroad bridge.
“The inspiration is to recognize those who have fallen and given the ultimate sacrifice,” Ruden told The High Point Enterprise before the service began.
Ruden, a graduate of High Point University, said he didn’t expect the local Memorial Day service to last as long as it has. The longevity reflects the community’s commitment to holding an event each year that represents the heart of the meaning of the holiday.
About 100 people attended the service Monday morning despite a persistent mist of precipitation and unseasonably cool temperatures for the last week of May. David Ruden, Nicholas’ father, said the turnout Monday was one of the best since the event started in spite of the inclement weather.
The event features the Randolph County Honor Guard, Guilford Courthouse Fife and Drum Corps, a wreath laying and speakers. The service drew High Point City Council members Victor Jones, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran who served as one of the speakers, Monica Peters, who led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Michael Holmes, who told The Enterprise that his relatives have served in the military dating back to World War I.
During his remarks as organizer of the event, Ruden said that Memorial Day honors ordinary people who took on the heroic task of defending their country and way of life.
“They were dedicated to a cause bigger than themselves,” he told the audience. “We should carry their legacy forward.”
