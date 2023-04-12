HIGH POINT — A manufacturer of industrial shredding equipment is eyeing a new shell building in north High Point for a possible expansion.
Vecoplan is considering leasing the entire 94,160-square-foot space at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road in a $10.9 million project that would create 51 new jobs, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
The City Council on Monday will consider authorizing incentives of up to $155,366 for the project.
If Vecoplan goes forward with the project, it would relocate its current operations and 90 existing jobs from its longtime plant at 5708 Uwharrie Road in Trinity. The company is considering the move to meet growing demand, according to the EDC.
Vecoplan originated in Germany and has multiple locations throughout the U.S. The company manufactures industrial shredding equipment for the plastics, paper, wood and waste industries.
Construction on the spec building was finished earlier this year by Koury Corp. of Greensboro on a 9.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Chimney Rock Road. The Vecoplan project would entail an investment of nearly $11 million in upfits to the building and new equipment.
The new jobs would pay average annual wages of $85,490.
