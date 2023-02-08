RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Ohio-based packaging products manufacturer now has an incentives offer on the table as its leaders consider whether to build a plant in Archdale.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the Archdale City Council on Monday authorized a total of up to $656,498 in local incentives as part of an effort to recruit the unnamed company, which is considering a site in the city and an out-of-state location for the $36 million project, which would create 129 jobs.

