RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Ohio-based packaging products manufacturer now has an incentives offer on the table as its leaders consider whether to build a plant in Archdale.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the Archdale City Council on Monday authorized a total of up to $656,498 in local incentives as part of an effort to recruit the unnamed company, which is considering a site in the city and an out-of-state location for the $36 million project, which would create 129 jobs.
The company, which has multiple locations in the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico, plans to expand to better serve its existing customer base, Crystal Gettys, business recruitment director for the Randolph County Economic Development Corp., told both boards.
“I think it will be a great project for our community — for the Archdale community, Randolph County as a whole — creating those jobs at good paying wages,” she said. “I hope I can give you a positive decision from the company very soon, but we are still in competition, and their decision will be coming soon.”
The new jobs would pay average annual wages of $45,969.
Gettys said the city, the county and general contractor Samet Corp. helped prepare a site that the EDC was able to market and help draw the company’s attention.
All four parties in 2021 agreed to contribute $31,200 each for pre-development services for 35 acres at 907 Eden Terrace, just south of High Point off Surrett Drive.
The company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot facility to manufacture their packaging products.
Its investment would total $36 million, with $21 million of this in the form of machinery and equipment, and $15 million in real property. The local incentives, in the form of cash grants, would be split between the county ($440,613) and the city ($215,885).
The project also qualifies for more than $1.7 million in state incentives, Gettys said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.