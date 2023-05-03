HIGH POINT — A new initiative to promote businesses and growth in two parts of High Point will hold its inaugural event this weekend.
“Social Saturday” will feature store and restaurant specials in the Uptowne area around N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue and the downtown catalyst district around Truist Point stadium.
“We are excited to be partnering with the businesses for the inaugural Social Saturday,” said Rebekah McGee, president of Forward High Point, which organized the event along with Visit High Point. “We hope this will bring an influx of people to experience all that High Point has to offer.”
To prevent patrons from having to drive to participating sites throughout the day, trolleys will run from 3 to 9 p.m. and make eight stops near businesses and other sites such as Cohab Space, the High Point Theatre and Centennial Station Arts Center, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
“We have entertainment, retail, food and drink to provide a fun and enjoyable experience for locals and visitors alike. The trolley will provide additional connectivity to neighboring points of interest to explore,” Burnett said.
The stadium area includes the city’s catalyst social district, where alcoholic beverages can be openly carried on sidewalks and into participating establishments.
The event will continue on the first Saturday of each month through August.
