HIGH POINT — A 40-year-old High Point man died in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in east High Point that police say a 27-year-old Thomasville man caused.
Tiermeyer Deron Burris was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Ismael Alverez De Paz was driving a 2008 Hummer H3 west in the 2400 block of E. Lexington Avenue about 5 p.m. when he crossed the double-yellow line, striking an oncoming 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Burris, according to the High Point Police Department. Debris from the Hummer struck a 2022 Honda Pilot that was traveling west on Lexington Avenue.
De Paz and a male passenger with him were taken to a local hospital to be treated for what police called minor injuries.
Police got a search warrant for a blood sample from De Paz, and he subsequently was charged with driving while impaired.
Police said both speed and impairment were contributing factors in the wreck, and more charges are expected.
The driver of the Honda Pilot reported no injuries, according to police.
This was the first traffic fatality handled by the High Point Police Department in 2023.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
