GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host another series of immunization clinics next week in High Point for students who are seventh-graders and 12th-graders.
North Carolina law requires all seventh-graders to receive the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, known as Tdap, and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, known as MCV. Twelfth-graders are required to receive the MCV.
Immunization clinics will be held at the Guilford County Division of Public Health offices in High Point at 501 E. Green Drive downtown. Clinics will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 336-641-3245.
Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records, if available, to their appointment.
