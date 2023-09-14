GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host another series of immunization clinics next week in High Point for students who are seventh-graders and 12th-graders.

North Carolina law requires all seventh-graders to receive the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, known as Tdap, and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, known as MCV. Twelfth-graders are required to receive the MCV.