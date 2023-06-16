HIGH POINT — The majority owner of High Point Market showroom space announced Tuesday that it has changed its name from International Market Centers to ANDMORE.
The company said in a news release that it is unifying its physical marketplace business with the Juniper digital offerings and rebranding as ANDMORE, “the premier omnichannel wholesale marketmaker.”
IMC owns Showplace, the IHFC, Market Square and several other major showrooms, as well as markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas.
The name change follows a yearlong initiative to redefine the company’s vision, align all channels under a single brand, and offer more ways to seamlessly connect wholesale buyers and sellers through physical and digital platforms, the company said.
“Today marks an important milestone as we embark on a new era for our company,” said Bob Maricich, ANDMORE CEO. “ANDMORE captures our spirit of innovation and focus on doing more to support our customers by enhancing and extending the value of our physical markets for both buyers and sellers across the furniture, home décor, gift and apparel industries.”
In addition to the new name and branding, ANDMORE will introduce new products, such as a mobile app for buyers at its upcoming summer markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas.
