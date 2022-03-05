HIGH POINT — International Market Centers announced Friday that it has acquired Shoppe Object, a New York-based home and gift trade show held twice a year, as well as its e-commerce arm, Shoppe Online.
IMC, which owns most of the large High Point Market showrooms, announced the planned acquisition last month.
Shoppe Object was founded in 2018 and features about 500 exhibitors. It serves retailers and designers and is held in Pier 36 on Manhattan’s Lower East Side each February and August.
Shoppe Object co-founder Jesse James will join IMC as vice president and show director.
IMC plans to maintain the autonomy of Shoppe Object with the existing team handling sales, marketing and management under James’ direction, according to a news release.
Working closely with James, IMC will expand the existing show in New York City and explore regional extensions in established IMC venues and other major cities by combining creative vision, exhibitor feedback and business needs, the release stated.
“We are so excited to welcome Shoppe Object and Shoppe Online to the IMC family,” Dorothy Belshaw, executive vice president, chief customer and marketing officer for IMC, said in a prepared statement. “The community and elevated point of view that the founders have built is fresh, bold and differentiated from other markets. Under Jesse James’ continued leadership and vision, supported by IMC’s scale and reach, there is tremendous opportunity to grow and extend the brand.”
